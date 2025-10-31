Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Ozurgeti Municipality
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

Ureki
4
4 properties total found
Land for sale with hotel premises and a cottage in Ureki, Georgia
Land for sale with hotel premises and a cottage
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 2
"Villa Dias" is an investment opportunity with high potential, especially in the field of to…
$330,000
Leave a request
Hotel 300 m² in Ureki, Georgia
Hotel 300 m²
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey hotel in the village of Ureki, near the beach. The hotel has 4 fully equ…
$300,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Ureki, Georgia
Hotel
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale in the village of Ureki 200 meters from the unique beach with magnetic sand. …
$300,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 600 m² in Ureki, Georgia
Commercial property 600 m²
Ureki, Georgia
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,86M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go