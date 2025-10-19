Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Mtskheta Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 340 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Saguramo, 5 rooms (4 bedrooms …
$670,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go