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for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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3 properties total found
Residence 47 m² in Kobuleti, Georgia
Residence 47 m²
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/32
$140,220
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Residence 83 m² in Kobuleti, Georgia
Residence 83 m²
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/32
$239,569
VAT
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence 83 m² in Kobuleti, Georgia
Residence 83 m²
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/32
$271,524
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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