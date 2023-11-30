Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Khelvachauri, Georgia

5 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Khelvachauri, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€427,951
Villa 7 rooms in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€172,091
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Khelvachauri, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,963
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Khelvachauri, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,963
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Khelvachauri, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,963
