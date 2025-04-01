Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kazbegi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Gudauri
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
UP UP
Condo 2 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Welcome to our unique apartment in Gudauria, located in a picturesque region surrounded by m…
$67,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kumlistsikhe, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kumlistsikhe, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
Luxurious, Fully Furnished Apartment in the Heart of Gudauri Experience the perfect blend…
$81,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
Premium class room with designer renovation using high-quality materials. With a view of the…
$61,300
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Stepantsminda, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Stepantsminda, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Fully Furnished, Completed Ski Apartments in the Incredible Gudauri Ski Resort in Georgia …
$111,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished, Completed Ski Apartments in the Incredible Gudauri Ski Resort in Georgia fr…
$47,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
Apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Ski Resort Apartment New Gudauri is considered to be the best place to purchase an apartment…
$64,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English

Property types in Kazbegi Municipality

1 BHK

Properties features in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes