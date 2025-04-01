Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kakheti
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kakheti, Georgia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in ბოდბე, Georgia
Plot of land
ბოდბე, Georgia
Area 4 827 000 m²
Large plot for sale in lower Bodbe. 4827000 sq.m. Equipment included.
$4,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Chumlaki, Georgia
Plot of land
Chumlaki, Georgia
5890 sq.m. land for sale in Chokhatauri region, Khevi village, agriculturas, in the settleme…
$29,450
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kvemo Bodbe, Georgia
Plot of land
Kvemo Bodbe, Georgia
Agricultural land for sale in the village of Bodbe Area: 63 hectares. Of which 30 are fer…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes