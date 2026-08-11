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Hotels for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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Hotel 55 m² in Chakvi, Georgia
Hotel 55 m²
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Description of object: This high-quality 2-room apartment with a separate bedroom is located…
$149,975
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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