Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Borjomi
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Borjomi, Georgia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia
Area 1 700 m²
Description: Agricultural land for sale in Mestia township, on the edge of the forest, new c…
$210,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
2010 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi village, non-agricultural, with old house on the land
$550,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orbeti, Georgia
Plot of land
Orbeti, Georgia
900 sq.m. land for sale in Tetri Tskaro region, Orbeti, agricultural, at the road, there are…
$32,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mtskheta, Georgia
Plot of land
Mtskheta, Georgia
1100 sq.m. land for sale in Mtskheta region, Tsilkani, agricultural, in the settlement, Tel:…
$24,200
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 320 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! 320m2. Non-agricultural plot of land in Vlabr, near th…
$416,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 900 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! 900 m2. Commercial purpose, non-agricultural plot of l…
$500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia
Area 550 m²
Description: For sale as a summer house, for the construction of a private hotel, 550 m2. La…
$58,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia
Area 2 000 m²
Available for sale !!! Exclusively !!! 2000 sq.m. Summer cottage / residential land, agricul…
$110,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gantiadi, Georgia
Plot of land
Gantiadi, Georgia
Area 1 261 m²
A plot of land for the construction of an individual home or cottage village (not for agricu…
$88,270
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rodinauli, Georgia
Plot of land
Rodinauli, Georgia
Area 175 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Agricultural land plot in Imereti, Zestfoni…
$400,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 8 000 m²
Description: A plot of agricultural land is for sale in the territory of Didi Lilo (the phot…
$250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia
Area 500 m²
Description: Residential land plot for sale in Dusheti, in the village of Kariaultkar, in a …
$10,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes