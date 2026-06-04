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Short-term rental studios in Batumi, Georgia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/16
Studio on the 4th floor with a balcony.There is everything for a long stay.Elite LCD White S…
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