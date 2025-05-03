Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Batumi, Georgia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/13
Studio for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 7th floor 20 meters from the …
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 25/28
Apartment with a view, has everything you need for life with a magnificent view of the sea, …
$400
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio for rent near the railway station. Quiet, cozy area with a good view from the window.…
$320
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 4th floor, 200 mete…
$300
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 16/25
A studio in the city center is surrendered. Nearby is a sea, a park, supermarkets and restau…
$350
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/25
The studio in the new Boulevard on Guru Residence is surrendered. Nearby is a sea, a park, s…
$440
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 6th floor, 200 mete…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 8th floor, 200 mete…
$300
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 12th floor, 200 met…
$350
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
A studio is rented in a quiet place with a view of the mountains. The apartment is located i…
$320
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/15
Studio for rent for 1 year in Batumi View residential complex. The apartment is located o…
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 24/55
Studio in Orby City Block A on the 24th floor. The apartment offers views of the sea and mou…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 17/27
The studio is rented with a separate sleeping area with a new renovation. The apartment offe…
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 8th floor, 200 mete…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 15/20
Studio apartment for rent 200 meters from the sea, with a lease agreement for 6-12 months. I…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go