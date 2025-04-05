Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Akhaltsikhe
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 477 m² in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Commercial property 1 477 m²
Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Area 1 477 m²
A 728 sq.m farm is for sale, situated on a 749 sq.m agricultural land plot. Electricity is c…
$41,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 209 m² in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Commercial property 1 209 m²
Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Area 1 209 m²
A 309 sq.m commercial space is for sale, located on a 900 sq.m land plot. Suitable for wareh…
$27,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes