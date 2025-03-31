Apartments for sale in Adlia, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$28,740
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$20,640
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$28,740
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
UP UP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$20,640
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/13
Batumi View — modern new building of different heights, erected using earthquake-resistant m…
$72,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 13/30
White House 30-story building with modern architecture and minimalistic decor. 5 minutes to …
$36,700
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/20
The first residential and healthcare complex of premium in Georgia. This is a small resort…
$80,000
2 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 35/45
apartments   premium class   in   Batumi, Georgia  / Hampton by Hilton. LCD   In Batumi, i…
$60,480
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$30,048
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5
The hotel complex is your branded investment. Investment attractiveness from $ 7,000 per y…
$97,376
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
lux residence — A new residential complex consisting of a 20-story building located 400 mete…
$51,352
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$84,400
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, complex. We …
$45,168
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 21/27
Apartment in Black Caracas in “New Boulevard”. The complex is located 5 minutes from the lar…
$39,675
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/6
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$37,524
2 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8
New Boulevard Residence – The new modern residential complex in the area of ​​the new Boulev…
$46,400
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Life is too short to live in boring housing! Imagine a modern residential complex where you …
$39,790
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/16
bargaining! I will sell apartments with a separate bedroom in the La Quinta by Wyndham compl…
$122,000
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6
Want to buy an apartment in beautiful Georgia? We offer a wide selection of housing for all …
$30,711
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
lux residence — A new residential complex consisting of a 20-story building located 400 mete…
$29,680
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
installment plan up to 2 years. a suburban residential complex with a modern infrastructur…
$30,625
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive proposal near the sea itself. Apartments with a sea view. The first coastline.…
$67,979
1 bedroom apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/8
We present to your attention a unique sentence – Apartments in Orbi Palace Bakuriani with a …
$60,000
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/30
This complex is a multifunctional apart-hotel on New Boulevard. Why exactly our complex: …
$76,800
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 11/27
31.6 m2 studio with a turnkey repair in a multifunctional premium residential complex, a wor…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 16
The start date of construction - May 2022 Construction date - December 2024 Apartments w…
$88,795
Apartment in Adlia, Georgia
Apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Area 41 m²
Floor 7
A large, spacious studio is sold, with an area of ​​40.73 m2 on the 7th floor in the LCD " O…
$38,700
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/17
The first residential and healthcare complex of premium in Georgia. This is a small resort…
$76,520
1 room apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Multifunctional residential complex of premium class, a world-class project with modern infr…
$44,288
