Studios for Sale in Adlia, Georgia

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$20,640
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
UP UP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We will help to profitably and safely purchase real estate from the sea in Batumi.   H…
$20,640
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/13
Batumi View — modern new building of different heights, erected using earthquake-resistant m…
$72,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 13/30
White House 30-story building with modern architecture and minimalistic decor. 5 minutes to …
$36,700
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
lux residence — A new residential complex consisting of a 20-story building located 400 mete…
$29,680
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
$28,600
1 room studio apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15/19
$20,650
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
boulevard residence – New Lemylyukomplegrads
$28,938
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/16
Freshly renovated apartment with furniture, appliances, bed linen, dishes and all necessary …
$48,800
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
boulevard residence – New Lemylyukomplegrads
$27,971
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/18
For sale is a cozy spacious studio in the elite residential complex Bi residence, located in…
$52,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
boulevard residence – New Lemylyukomplegrads
$31,042
1 room studio apartment in Adlia, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 113/15
Boulevard Point is a 15-story Business Apart - hotel in Batumi situated just 300 meters from…
$107,348
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 23/28
Apartment for sale: 1-room   Complex: AISI   Address: Batumi, Sheriff Khimshiashvili stree…
$115,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Studio with a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea for sale! New modern residential complex N…
$61,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
lux residence — A new residential complex consisting of a 20-story building located 400 mete…
$30,528
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
lux residence — A new residential complex consisting of a 20-story building located 400 mete…
$30,528
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
boulevard residence – New Lemylyukomplegrads
$27,971
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/15
Studio with designer renovation, furnished and equipped in elite residential complex Sunrise…
$45,700
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 22/27
Green frame, stretch ceiling, electrical wiring, gas, flooding the floor, leveled walls, til…
$33,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Palm Residence Located by the Great -Moryavilnoye Bulvar. First Linius of the Mount. Di…
$40,553
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/26
GWG Batumi is a modern premium residential complex located in one of the most sought-after a…
$37,800
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/18
Palm Residence Located by the Great -Moryavilnoye Bulvar. First Linius of the Mount. Di…
$39,783
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 14/21
🌳 Supporting an apartment in the new residential complex Lemongarden Residence and Spa🍋 Le…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
boulevard residence – New Lemylyukomplegrads
$31,042
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 26/26
Studio with panoramic mountain views! Premium GWG complex is located 5 minutes from the larg…
$22,804
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 24/27
Plumbing pipes, an electrician, a stretch ceiling from the developer is made in the apartmen…
$36,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/15
A finished studio in the new Boulevard Point from Gumbati. Located on the first line from th…
$46,250
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 26/27
A direct view of the sea and the new Boulevard! NEW Boulevard LCD is located in 5   minutes …
$28,301
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adlia, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 16/26
Great species studio! Sea view, 5 kone brand elevators, an aluminum window profile, convenie…
$31,700
