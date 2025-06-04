Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Muret, France

apartments
16
16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$408,646

2 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$265,222

3 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$363,115

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$404,093

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$375,636

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 42 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$229,366

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 41 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$225,951

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$229,366

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$285,711

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$229,366

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$288,557

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$442,795

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 41 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$225,951

2 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$284,004

2 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$265,222

Apartment in Pins Justaret, France
Apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$286,280


