  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Mirande
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mirande, France

apartments
42
houses
11
53 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$328,966
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$206,031
4 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$755,825
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$301,647
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$451,902
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$215,137
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$451,902
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
| Apartments
$215,137
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$226,520
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$375,636
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$330,104
4 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$755,825
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$328,966
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$341,487
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$240,179
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$330,104
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$392,710
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$451,902
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$317,583
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$226,520
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$318,721
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$220,828
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present you a new living space of new apartments and villas. Between tradition and modern…
$328,966
