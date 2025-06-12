Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Canet en Roussillon, France

apartments
44
44 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$397,264
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$511,093
2 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$272,052
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$499,710
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$499,710
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$402,955
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$522,476
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$374,498
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$385,881
2 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$328,966
4 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$233,236
4 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 4
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$966,409
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$363,115
4 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$476,944
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$511,093
2 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$340,349
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$454,178
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$397,264
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$465,561
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$236,992
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$402,955
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$420,029
5 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 131 m²
Floor 5
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$1,59M
5 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 162 m²
Floor 4
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$1,93M
2 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$294,817
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$465,561
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$431,412
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$545,241
