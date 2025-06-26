Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Condom
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Condom, France

apartments
14
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$154,776
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$197,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$204,443
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$231,010
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$218,304
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$231,010
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$202,133
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$207,909
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$154,776
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$198,668
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$185,963
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$154,776
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$159,397
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$205,599
Leave a request

Properties features in Condom, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go