Apartments with garage for sale in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
THE APARTMENT IS ABOUT TO BE COMPLETED, already in 2025 🏡 WELLCOME HARMONY – LYON (69007) …
$343,920
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
APARTMENTS WITH ACCESS TO THE GARDEN!  🌿 LE CALISTÉ – PEACE AND CONVENIENCE NEAR LYON 🏙️ …
$282,829
