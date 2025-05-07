Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both
We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
-This luxury penthouse furnished for sale in Alanya, Kargıcak is guaranteeing relaxing time for your holiday home. The complex is located in the peaceful and beautiful neighborhood. Kargicak is just 25 KM from Gazipaşa-Alanya international airport and it is a popular suburban region of Alany…
Distance from the sea 3.2 km. For the convenience of guests and residents, the complex will have a transfer to the beach. • Outdoor pool (two)• Swimming pool of the water park•Children's swimming pool• Swimming pool with fountain• Gazebos and barbecue areas•Amphitheater• Areas for walking an…
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%. Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Air…
ALANYA BEKTASVUE PANORAMIQUE DE L ' ALANYA5+1 VILLA TRIBLEX4 BATHROOMS – 4 WCPOOL PRIVÉGARDEN PRIVÉEENTREPRISE PRIVÉEPARKING PRIVÉBBQ PRIVÉFULLY FURNISCASTLE ET VUE MERCENTRE ALANYA 3 KMZone VILLA de 350 m2580 m2 Zone de terrassement
Recommander
Agence
Ogenusproperty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
-This fully furnished excellent penthouse for sale in the heart of Mahmutlar, Alanya with large terrace and nice view. Great and stunning location makes this a unique opportunity to acquire a penthouse in Mahmutlar. This penthouse apartment is close to everything you need. All amenities clos…
Euro Avsallar
Residential complex with chic infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Avsallar. Thanks to the successful selection of the land, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the Taurus Mountains. Avsallar is an elite…
Avec une vaste expérience dans l'immobilier et une solide expérience dans la vente dans de nombreux secteurs, je suis spécialisé dans l'accompagnement des clients à chaque étape de l'achat de propriétés en Turquie. Travaillant actuellement avec AADR et faisant la promotion de propriétés via …
-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known cons…
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets. The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
Le projet est situé dans la zone supérieure d'Oba, qui a une vue unique et magnifique sur Alanya et se distingue par sa nature et l'air pur. En même temps, tout le confort de la vie en ville à distance de marche.Dans le projet appartements avec 1-4 chambres. De grandes fenêtres offrent une v…
This fantastic sea view property in well-managed complex with a large pool located in Cikcilli, Alanya. It is unbeatable location, just 300 meters to the biggest shopping mall of Alanya called Alanyum and 300 meters to Metro gross market. This property in Alanya has been built in large land …
-It is located in a quiet and pleasant area where you can take beautiful walks. This chic apartment offers high standards of living, affordable prices, and comfort Why we love this property- Flanked by the green Mediterranean garden - It- Just 5 minutes walk from the beach and restaurants - …
We are pleased to present you a new residential complex, the construction of which will begin in July this year. The complex will be located on a plot of 2155 m² and will consist of 1 residential block and 45 apartments of various layouts. Within walking distance from the complex will be the…
-Newly furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach with great sea and city views Sea view apartment is in the center of Mahmutlar, AlanyaThe apartment is located at Barboros street, just 100 meters from to clock tower. Just step out you can f…
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature. Il se compose de 17 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 13 unitésDuplex appartements avec 2 chambres — 4 unitésL'acompte est de 40 % et il est possible d'acompter le montant restant avant la cons…
This multifunctional residential complex, consisting of two buildings, will be located on an area of 2.125 m2 in the Avsallar area. Avsallar is a small area of Alanya which is located on the Mediterranean coast and is constantly striving for development. Due to its unique location close …
-Unrivaled affordable sea view apartment in the prime location of Alanya Mahmutlar. Why buy this Alanya seafront property?-Seafront Apartment -Close to all social amenities -Affordable compared to another seafront properties Spacious Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar close to the beach and city…
Kurt Safir presents you the new KURT SAFİR FLOWER project. The complex will be located in the area of Alanya - Mahmutlar, which is loved by all. Without changing traditions, the design of the complex was elaborated in detail by our best architects and carefully thought out to the smallest de…
-Siberland for sale in Alanya biggest holiday home complex in Avsallar. it is attractive apartments just walking distance to all amenities and to the beach in Avsallar. there are many social amenities like the cafe, market, and sports center. These attractive apartments are very close to cen…
Le complexe se compose de 1 bloc de neuf étages (56 appartements). L'infrastructure comprend piscine extérieure, sauna, salle de sport, jardin avec gazebo et barbecue. Le complexe est gardé 24 heures par les caméras de surveillance. Les acheteurs ont un choix d'appartements 1 +1, 2 +1 avec c…
Mahmutlar located away from traffic and city stress. Euro Residence XVI is a 15-minute drive from the Mahmutlar district to the center of Alanya and 1 km from the central bazaar of Mahmutlar and just 700 meters from the sea. Euro Residence XVI apartment is a 12-storey residence consisting of…
This apartment is only 100 metres to the beach! There are two bedrooms and a living room with kitchen in the apartment.The building is old but ıt is certainly well-cared.It is on sale with furniture.There is one bathroom inside and a balcony and the apartment is 115 m2. As you can see in the…
This resale furnished apartment complex located in a quiet area of Oba, only 3 km from Alanya. Yüksek I was built in 2007 and the complex is very popular in the area. It has all you could ask for in your perfect holiday home with its different facilities such as a large outdoor swimming pool…
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
This is a bright, comfortable one bedroom city apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar with social facilities for your comfort. Reasons to buy This property in AlanyaThe shops are just stepping outside Very Close to the beachModern and bright design The property Situated in close to the …
Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded…
If you want to feel yourself in a complex like five star hotel when you are on vacation in your home ,you must choose Gold Cıty to buy.This apartment is 2+1 on the second floor of the main building in Gold City complex, in Kargıcak, Alanya.There is a large balcony and two bathrooms in the a…
-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find many social …
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of 26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparall…
Centric apartment in Alanya with Separate kitchenThis centric apartment in a modernist building in Alanya, Mahmutlar steps away from all you need. The restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, beaches, and all social amenities are just walking distance. the complex has built-in 2008 with a modern …
Recommander
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$162,188
152–171 m²
2
The construction company KurtSafir offers you participation in the joint construction of the residential complex EURO RESIDENCE XVI! Euro Residence XVI is the European quality of affordable housing! PROJECT ADVANTAGES Good location of the complex: The Euro Residence XVI is located in the…
If you want to live in a quite place and also easy access to the urban infrastructure, this can be your dream apartment We present to your attenttion to this modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar in a new residential complex under construction just 1 km from the beach
Le projet se compose de 26 appartements dans un seul bloc. Situé à Payallar, le centre touristique populaire d'Alanya, à 2000 mètres de la mer.Le projet se compose de 4 étages, à vendre il ya des appartements standard avec 1-2 chambres et duplex avec 2-4 chambres.Installations et équipement …
-Nordic Life Residence is a new development of Alanya consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in 3 modern high towers blocks with modern finishes. Nordic Life residence is located Tosmur district of Alanya and has excellent social amenities nearby school, beach, Apotheke, hairdress…
We are glad to present to your attention an apartment in the very center of Oba, Alanya. Oba is a quiet, family-friendly area of Alanya that is located along the stunning Mediterranean coastline and just a few kilometers from the city center. Due to its ideal location near this complex, you …
This complex with a landscaped area will be located in the very center of Alanya on a plot of 1072 m2. The inner space of the quarter is equipped taking into account the need for peace and tranquility of future residents, and a full-fledged infrastructure will provide residents with their ow…
We bring to your attention a 2-room apartment in Boomerang City. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, an American-style kitchen with a living room, a bathroom and two spacious balconies. The complex has a fitness room, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, spacious area in the complex, parking,…
If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishe…
📍 Alanya Kestel 💫 Vista ✨ Conçu avec une architecture horizontale et de faible hauteur, Vista offre une vie de style « campagne » dans le centre-ville.✨ Le projet offre des options de paiement faciles, avec des versements de 20 mois disponibles.🔱 Le projet comprend des appartements adaptés à…
1
Recommander
Agence
AxA property
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture. The comp…
Le nouveau projet de classe premium NORDIC ART 2 est une résidence résidentielle de nouvelle génération qui combine toutes les caractéristiques d'un complexe hôtelier et d'un bien immobilier de luxe attrayant pour l'investissement. Début des travaux : octobre 2024. p>< p>Date d'achèvement : …
Le projet comprend 5 maisons et 113 appartements.Types d'appartements: standard avec 1-2 chambres, duplex avec 2-4 chambres, appartements avec jardin et 2 chambres.Conception optimale des chambres. En plus des grands studios de salon et des chambres, tous les appartements ont un balcon avec …
Dans une zone touristique populaire, ce développement à faible hauteur offre une variété de types de plats : des appartements standard de 1-2 chambres et des penthouses de 2-3 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements
Équipement: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone vidéo, mobilier intégré d…
-we are delighted to offer this cozy apartment in Alanya. just 300 meters from the beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum. This key ready apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur is situated in a lovely residential area with furniture is close to local amenities, shops, restaurants. You can walk to …
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. …
All the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance, 1800 meters from the beach, 1300 meters from the center of Mahmutlar, 25 km from the Alanya-Gazipasa International Airport and only 25 km from the center of Alanya. The residential complex consists of two 12-storey blocks with a to…
-Granada Boutique Residence is those who are saying that I want to have an apartment in Alanya close to the sea with the 5-star hotel quality infrastructure Granada Boutique residence is just 50 meters from the beach, there are some 5-star hotels located around the complex. Oba centrum is j…
Elite Life Complex is located in the center of Mahmutlar, 25 km from Gazipasa Airport The complex offers high quality of life and comfort The concept of an elite residential complex uses high-quality building materials and technologies (noise insulation system, the best marble) Distance from…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose d'un garage et d'un parking, d'une salle de conférence, de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (sauna, hammam, hammam, hammam, saline, salle de massage), d'un mi…
This High quality apartments for sale in Alanya located in a beautiful mediternean coastal area which is called kargicak. Kargicak is an ideal location for Holiday home buyers with its location, beautifull green area, sandy beaches and qaulity developments High-quality Alanya Apartments just…
Lake Terrace VillageWe are very pleased to present Lake Terrace Village Kargicak Villas, our luxury segment project, which we have been painstakingly working on for a long time time. This valuable project with reasonable investment cost and high profit also opens the door for you to obtain T…
The complex Flower garden is located in the center of Oba, Alanya.Flower Garden Alanya boast with high-quality apartments. The complex Flower Garden is Just 10 minutes from the center of the city, the area has long been loved by Europeans and the Russian-speaking with its wide, well-groomed …
We are proud to present you this amazing project in the best ecologically clean area of Alanya, with magnificent mountain views. Oba is a calm, quiet, well-developed area of the city, with a rich social infrastructure, numerous shops, banks, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, schools, publ…
La résidence dispose d'un parking, de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un aquapark, d'un mini-club, d'une salle de fitness, d'un centre de spa (baignoire turc, sauna, hammam), d'une salle de repos, d'un cinéma, d'un barbecue, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'une salle de jeux, d'un…
Новый жилой комплекс на этапе строительства в 850 м до Средиземного моря.
Концепция дома построена на единении с природой и жизнью в уютном районе города. Демирташ предоставляет своим жителям чистейшие пляжи, хорошо развитую городскую инфраструктуру, близость к природе и историческим мест…
Tosmur is a developed area within walking distance of a clean sandy beach with developed infrastructure, which will be an ideal location for both young families and older people. And the modern infrastructure of the complex and the planning of apartments, thought out to the smallest detail, …
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures, d'un jacuzzi, d'un centre de fitness, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un mini-golf, d'une vidéosurveillance 24h/24, d'un parking, d'espaces de jeux et de salons, d'une bibliothèque.Achèvement - 31 décembre 2023.Emplacement et in…
Projet de nouvelles villas à vendre à Alanya pour la citoyenneté turque
Pour la citoyenneté, des villas à vendre à Alanya Tepe sont disponibles.
Piscines extérieures
Activité complète
Options 2+1, 3+1, 4+1
Acompte + versement
Date de fin : 30.05.2025
1
Recommander
Agence
AxA property
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar district in the elite Elite Life 3 complex. The complex is located 250 meters from the sea and a long well-groomed promenade with gazebos and parks with exercise equipment. A few meters from the main street with all the restaurant…
-Bargain-priced Alanya apartments situated in Mahmutlar, enviably located in the heart of the city, these apartmentsstand out for their modern and elegant design. Bargain-Priced Apartment Close to the Beach in AlanyaIf you are looking for an apartment in Alanya close to the beach and city ce…
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social faci…
BEGONIA GARDEN
This project will be finished in Februrary 2023
The facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Table tennis
-Lobby
Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to th…
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature. Il se compose de 42 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 36 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 3 chambres — 6 unitésL'acompte est de 40 % et il est possible d'acompter le montant restant avant la cons…
This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with…
The construction of a new residential complex has begun, which will be located in Avsallar on an area of 2166 m2, it will consist of 1 residential block, 7 floors and 48 apartments. Due to its location, the owners will be able to make the best route to anywhere in the city. The residential…
-Dreaming of a terrace looking directly at the sea? what about this one? The top quality apartment by the beach in Alanya, Oba. Kucuker prime is the latest serial of the most famous construction company in Alanya. prime design, high-quality construction, and location, This is an ideal invest…
Oba is the most elegant district in Alanya with quality low-rise houses, wide streets, beaches, and cafes. The area has long been loved by the Europeans. These apartments are located in the center of Oba, Alanya and just 250 meters from the beach, and restaurants are just 50 meters from this…
Новый строительный проект в развивающемся районе Паяллар – это приятный отдых и выгодная инвестиция для тех, кто хочет купить квартиру в Турции. Изюминкой этого комплекса является близость к морю. Всего 650 метров – и вы можете наслаждаться отдыхом на пляже. Яркое солнце, ласковое море и зол…
Компания Alanya Investment представляет собственный проект жилого комплекса Kurt Tower Tosmur. Этот проект соединил в себе хорошее месторасположение, шикарный вид, современную инфраструктуру и высокое качество строительства.
Alanya Investment составляющая строительной компании Kurt İnşaat…
This project will be located on an area of 1.180 m². The complex will consist of 1 four-storey block and 32 luxurious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 3+1 duplex Outdoor heated pool Gym Jacuzzi Sauna Billiards Playroom Start of construction: November 2022Completion date: December 2023
Luxurious apartment in Demirtas, Alanya, with rich social amenities. Demirtas district is located 20 km from the city. It is only 16 km from the new Gazipasa Airport. Given all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years this area will become one of the most popular …
Oba Oasis residence apartments for sale in Alanya, home away from home, the only place which won't make you feel homesick, at the skirts of powerful Taurus mountains facing the dazzling Alanya beaches only a few hundred meters away ....in Oba Oasis residence, facilities you can wake up with …
Newly Built fabulous beach front apartments in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a peaceful atmosphere with great sea view. Complete with top quality materials and finishes throughout. this luxury apartment in Alanya. Coffee on the terrace with the ocean will seem luxurious. This beachfront apartme…
One bedroom apartment in a new house near the sea in the area of Mahmutlar.High-quality one-bedroom apartment of 55 m2 located in the center of Alanya Mahmutlar, close to all amenities of the city and just 400 meters from the sandy beaches. Third floor. The territory is fenced with a pool.…
Le projet comporte:Piscine intérieure/extérieureBarbecueParc aquatiqueEspace yogaMini golfZone photoCinémaBasketball et courts de tennisAire de jeux pour enfantsSpa centreSaunaSalle de massageBain à vapeurBain turcSalle de jeux pour enfantsSalle de fitnessBillardsAchèvement - mars 2027.Empla…
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnessc…
What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to …
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.
The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.
You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
Within walking distance of supermarkets, beaches, restaurants, and a children's park. The sea is 530 meters from the complex, as well as the beautiful mountain river Dimchay, which flows into the Mediterranean Sea, flows nearby. You can take a walk in the fresh air along the river or a few k…
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car park…
Avsallar is a popular tourist area that consists of high-quality hotels, holiday villages, and resort areas Life in Avsallar blooms all year round, you will enjoy the smell of coniferous trees and clean air. This housing is for those who constantly have to be in the city, but at the same tim…
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea!
The building area is 1.127 m ².
The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fru…
1
Recommander
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Pamfilia residence is well-kept complex located close to Mahmutlar centrum. This is two bedrooms fully furnished apartment in the Mahmutlar present and provides many opportunities to the new owner. It is a very common and popular complex for renting out so the new owner starts earning immedi…
This residential complex with a rich infrastructure, consisting of two residential blocks, is located in such a way that most of the apartments face the infrastructure of the complex. The project expands the possibilities of your apartment, providing additional space for work, recreation, fr…
This fabulous complex offers stunning, brand new apartments in an exceptional location. Angels House is located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 20 kilometers east of the center of Alanya, where many quality projects and hotels have been built. The city is the most tourist resort a…
If you want to live in a quiet and peaceful place and at the same time enjoy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view of the sea, pay attention to this offer, maybe this is the apartment of your dreams. We are pleased to present you this 3-room fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, with …
We are proud to present to our investors new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023.
Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these -
12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance…