Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$173,804
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 32885
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1177
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 18/11/2025

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Apartment photos available upon request!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m², with sea views in the Yekta Royal Club complex.

We offer apartments in a new complex with luxurious amenities from Yekta Homes, one of the region's leading developers.

A key feature of the complex is its easy access to the sea – just a 10-minute walk away. Alanya's main attractions are located nearby: the Red Tower, Alanya Fortress, the city port, Cleopatra Beach, and Damlataş Cave.

Schools, a university, hospitals, dozens of top restaurants, supermarkets, beauty salons, and everything you need for everyday life are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Garden
  • Children's playground
  • Generator
  • Parking
  • Recreation area
  • Concierge service
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

