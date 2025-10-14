  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.

Kestel, Turquie
depuis
$176,886
10
ID: 32645
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies
  • Views of the complex grounds and mountains

Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from the sea in the coastal district of Kestel. It consists of nine 6-story apartment blocks set on a landscaped area of ​​13,778 m².

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, massage room
  • Conference room
  • Cinema room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • Mini golf
  • Sports court
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless internet
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • 24-hour security
  • Car parking

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Kestel, Turquie
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Realting.com
Aller