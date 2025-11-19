  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$306,929
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 32889
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1183
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 19/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Apartment photos available upon request!
Three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) 150 m² for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.

  • Furnished and equipped.
  • Individual heating.

Your summer residence is just a 10-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed amenities are within easy reach: cafes, supermarkets, banks, a bakery, playgrounds, and service centers are all located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom!

Completion date: 2022.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers
  • Children's pool
  • BBQ area
  • Recreation area with sun shelter
  • Toilets and showers
  • Elevators and escalators for easy access
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking

Spa area:

  • Turkish bath (Hamam)
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Salt room
  • Tropical shower
  • Relaxation room

Recreation area:

  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Children's playground
  • Office
  • Computer game room

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
