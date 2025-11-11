  1. Realting.com
  Turquie
  Alanya
  Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$179,059
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
7
ID: 32861
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1161
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 11/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 sq. m., in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic is a new premium residential complex located a 4-minute walk from Alanya's famous Cleopatra Beach and its beautiful park.

The complex is located on a quiet street, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquility while still being within walking distance of the developed infrastructure of the city's tourist center.

The complex's unique location ensures not only comfortable living and recreation year-round, but also a profitable investment with high liquidity.

The complex is distinguished by impeccable quality, modern materials and technologies, luxurious design, and the highest level of comfort.

The complex was built in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Heated outdoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • Gym
  • Heated jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Children's playroom
  • Bike parking
  • Manager
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • Fenced area
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$179,059
