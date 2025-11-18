  1. Realting.com
  Turquie
  Alanya
  Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turquie
depuis
$170,328
13
ID: 32886
Dernière actualisation: 18/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This 60 sq m one-bedroom apartment (1+1) features newly furnished and equipped appliances and is located on the 4th floor of the luxury Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom with Underfloor Heating
  • 1 Balcony
  • Spacious Entrance Hall

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary amenities and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with lounge chairs
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Game room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Oba, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

