  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$186,003
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
20 1
ID: 32741
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 26/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.

The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.

Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.

The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Common areas feature improved finishes with high-quality materials
  • Marble staircases
  • Modern elevators
  • Concierge service
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water park
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area with gazebos
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Careta caretaker
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
