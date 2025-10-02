  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Kargicak, Turquie
$105,569
8
ID: 29520
In CRM: 945
Dernière actualisation: 02/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.

We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!

Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.

The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of ​​8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna, hammam
  • Massage room
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area, gazebo
  • Tennis court
  • Backup generator
  • Indoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Kargicak, Turquie
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turquie
depuis
$422,650
Immeuble Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turquie
depuis
$218,105
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartments in Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
Immeuble Appartements à vendre dans un complexe à Alanya Antalya
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$351,758
Complexe résidentiel New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turquie
depuis
$318,348
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Bodrum, Turquie
depuis
$1,20M
Un projet moderne composé de 20 villas privées avec jardins privés, situé sur un terrain de 11 000 mètres carrés et offrant un environnement très confortable grâce à son emplacement unique. Convient pour la vie toute l'année. Chaque villa dispose d'un parking extérieur pour 1 voiture.Emplace…
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Complexe résidentiel Euro Avsallar Residence
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$211,290
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 115–4 266 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Euro AvsallarComplexe résidentiel avec infrastructure chic, situé dans la zone pittoresque d'Alanya, Avsallar. Grâce à la sélection réussie du terrain, tous les appartements offrent une vue imprenable sur la mer Méditerranée, la ville et les montagnes du Taureau. Avsallar est une zone d'élit…
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Green Life Avsallar complex.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$80,307
Options de finition Аvec finition
Appartement meublé d'une chambre (1+1) de 50 m2 au 3ème étage du complexe Konak Green Life Avsallar.Le complexe se compose d'un bloc de 7 étages, situé dans une forêt de pins, à 800 mètres de la plage Incekum, à 500 mètres du centre d'Avsallar, où vous trouverez des magasins, des cafés et de…
