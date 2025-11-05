  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Oba, Turquie
depuis
$166,516
13
ID: 32821
Dernière actualisation: 05/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious entrance area
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.

The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.

Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slide
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Landscaping area
  • Security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Oba, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

