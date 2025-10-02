  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Complexe résidentiel We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

Complexe résidentiel We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$76,244
BTC
0.9069095
ETH
47.5350023
USDT
75 381.4493126
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
3
Laisser une demande
ID: 29767
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 02/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya at prices below the market, we do not hide the name of the projects, and you can compare prices on the Internet or at other real estate agencies in Alanya.

Apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1) and three (3+1) bedrooms are for sale.
Apartments are sold both with furniture and appliances, and without - with a clean finish.

There are apartments for residence for sale from 110,000 EUR in TAPU, we indicate 200,000 USD.
There are apartments for Turkish citizenship for sale from 275,000 EUR in TAPU, we specify 400,000 USD.

We will send photos and videos of the apartments upon request, and we can also organize an online showing of the apartments for you.

Several examples of 1+1 apartments from EUR 65,000 to EUR 155,000

1+1 apartments in complexes:

  • 1. ZE-RA Residence - 65,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)
  • 2. Dimond Loft - 75,000 EUR (Avsallar - without furniture)
  • 3. Best Life 9 - 75,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 4. Konak Green Towers from 77,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)
  • 5. Vega Style - 83.000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)
  • 6. Soho Avenue - 87,000 EUR (Kargijak - with furniture)
  • 7. Konak Garden Life - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 8. Sonas Diamond - 90,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 9. Yekta Blue 3 from 96.500 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 10. Lory Queen - 99,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)
  • 11. Toprak Panorama - 100,000 EUR (Kargyjak - furnished)
  • 12. Konak Blue Bay - 105,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit
  • 13. Sea Pearl Sky - 110,000 EUR (Kestel - with furniture)
  • 14. Seda Tower - 110,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) sea view
  • 15. Yekta Towers - 115,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 16. Kavi Dreams Oba - 118,000 EUR (Oba - without furniture)
  • 17. Konak Twin Towers 3 - 120.000 EUR (Alanya/Center - without furniture)
  • 18. Linea Loft - 120,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 19. Best homes 39 - 125,000 EUR (Both - with furniture)
  • 20. Yenisey Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 21. Novus Sky - 130,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view
  • 22. Royal Towers - 135,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)
  • 23. Via Mar - 135,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line
  • 24. Best Home 41 Saga and Best Home 20 - 145,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture)
  • 25. Konak Premium - 155,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)

A few examples 2+1 apartments from 99,000 EUR to 155,000 EUR

2+1 apartments in complexes:

  • 1. Green Towers from 99,000 EUR (Avsallar - unfurnished)
  • 2. My Marine - 110,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 3. Vega Style - 115,000 EUR (Kargijack - without furniture)
  • 4. Yekta In + - 118,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 5. River View - 119,000 EUR (Jikjilly - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 6. My Hill - 120,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 7. Lumos Residence - 125,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished)
  • 8. Waterfall Residence - 126,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) sub residence permit
  • 9. Cozy Town - 129,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view
  • 10. Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers - 139,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 11. Aydemir Park - 143,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 12. Sonas Diamond - 149,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished) sea view
  • 13. Flower Garden - 156,000 EUR (Both - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 14. Konak Terrace - 159,000 EUR (Kargyjak - with furniture)
  • 15. Yekta Plaza - 170,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - with furniture)
  • 16. Kavi Home - 180,000 EUR (Both - without furniture)
  • 17. Alcon Taya - 183,000 EUR (Jikdzhilly - with furniture) under a residence permit
  • 18. Via Concept - 185,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - unfurnished) first line
  • 19. Konak City Tower - 193,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished) under residence permit
  • 20. Seda Towe - 210,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished)
  • 21. Kurt Safir Vip - 215,000 EUR (Tosmur - with furniture) under residence permit
  • 22. Royal Towers - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - unfurnished) under residence permit
  • 23. Best Home 33 - 225,000 EUR (Alanya/Center - furnished)
  • 24. Victory Garden Oba - 227,000 EUR (Oba - with furniture)
  • 25. Konak Seaside Tower - 230,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - p furniture)
  • 26. Yekta Kingdom Premium - 235,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - unfurnished)
  • 27. Via Mar Residence - 260,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - furnished) first line
  • 28. Nordic Art - 270,000 EUR (Kargyzhak - with furniture) first line
  • 29. Cebeci Towers - 340,000 EUR (Mahmutlar - furnished) sea view

30. Two apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the center of Alanya for Turkish citizenship for 290,000 EUR, we specify 410,000 USD in the tapu.

Leave a request for the selection of apartments in Alanya, we will select options for you based on your wishes, goals and budget.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turquie
depuis
$334,266
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and an underground parking close to the city center, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turquie
depuis
$524,360
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turquie
depuis
$432,754
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turquie
depuis
$295,444
Complexe résidentiel Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Tchesmé, Turquie
depuis
$1,35M
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel We offer more than 150 apartments on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$76,244
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turquie
depuis
$1,19M
Le complexe résidentiel moderne se compose de 7 bâtiments de basse hauteur.Caractéristiques:zones piétonnesSalles de séjourcourt de tennisterrain de basketballaire de jeux pour enfantsterrassesPiscines intérieures et extérieuressaunavapeurssalles de massagecentre de fitnessParking intérieurI…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turquie
depuis
$678,405
La résidence dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'un jardin et d'un parc, d'un parking, d'une salle de sport, d'un centre spa avec hammam, d'une piscine.Achèvement - Janvier 2025.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est située à proximité d'un centre commercial, lignes de métro…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turquie
depuis
$144,251
Nous offrons des appartements confortables avec différents aménagements (de une à trois chambres).La résidence se compose de quatre bâtiments (deux de 15 étages et deux de 13 étages) et dispose d'une salle de sport, d'une piscine, d'un sauna, d'un hammam, d'un bain turc, de terrains de jeux …
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller