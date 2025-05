Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the PREMIUM CLASS Royal Towers complex in the center of Alanya.

Alanya, Turquie

This project will be located on an area of 1.180 m². The complex will consist of 1 four-storey block and 32 luxurious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 3+1 duplex Outdoor heated pool Gym Jacuzzi Sauna Billiards Playroom Start of construction: November 2022Completion date: December 2023