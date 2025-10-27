Complexe résidentiel 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out their apartments.
The Cleopatra Beach area is extremely popular with tourists. The city's main attractions are all within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transportation, supermarkets, and more.
The new residential complex, with a land area of 4,500 sq m, will consist of two 8-story blocks, 600 meters from the sea.
All apartments are sold fully finished, with kitchen units with granite countertops and a bathroom.
