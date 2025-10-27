  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

Complexe résidentiel 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$130,310
15
ID: 32746
Dernière actualisation: 27/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.

This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out their apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is extremely popular with tourists. The city's main attractions are all within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transportation, supermarkets, and more.

The new residential complex, with a land area of ​​4,500 sq m, will consist of two 8-story blocks, 600 meters from the sea.

All apartments are sold fully finished, with kitchen units with granite countertops and a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Water park
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Covered parking
  • BBQ area
  • Botanical garden
  • Café/bar
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Artificial waterfall
  • Walking paths
  • Playroom
  • Children's pool

Key features:

  • Steel door
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

