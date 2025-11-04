  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Kestel, Turquie
depuis
$182,986
BTC
2.1765768
ETH
114.0836963
USDT
180 914.9879628
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
Laisser une demande
ID: 32816
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 04/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kestel

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Balcony
  • View of the sea and complex grounds

Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.

The complex occupies a land area of ​​4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.

Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool, water park
  • Lobby, reception, concierge
  • Modern elevators
  • Sports center
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage room
  • Mini club
  • Library
  • Café
  • Wireless internet
  • Outdoor and indoor playgrounds
  • BBQ area
  • Generator
  • Water purification system
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance system

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Kestel, Turquie
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements prêts à emménager avec vue sur la mer à Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turquie
depuis
$128,047
Complexe résidentiel Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turquie
depuis
$432,754
Complexe résidentiel Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turquie
depuis
$1,39M
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turquie
depuis
$570,042
Complexe résidentiel Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea, Urla, Izmir, Turkey
Urla, Turquie
depuis
$2,22M
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Kestel, Turquie
depuis
$182,986
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turquie
depuis
$343,219
Le projet comprend des appartements avec 1-4 chambres, des locaux commerciaux, l'infrastructure de l'hôtel d'élite. Emplacement unique - proche de la baie de la Corne d'Or, sites historiques, parcs, universités, transports en commun.Installations et équipement dans la maison Autres commodité…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Complexe résidentiel Nirvana Tower
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$141,549
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 7
Apartment from a reliable developer in Alanya. Increase in the cost of an apartment — 35%. Cash payment terms: Installment plan - 0% per annum, 30% prepayment - 70% in installments for 12 months. 40% - prepayment, 60% - in installments for 18 months. Apartment in a quiet and cozy …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Complexe résidentiel LOTUS FLAWA
Sisli, Turquie
depuis
$776,404
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 12
A completely new project rises in the middle of Shishli and Nishantashi, one of the first areas that come to mind when mentioning Istanbul. Located in the heart of the streets of Halaskargazi, Rumeli and Valikonga, LOTUS FLAWA; This is a comprehensive project consisting of residential buildi…
Agence
EOS Turkey Property
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller