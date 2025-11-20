Complexe résidentiel Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

Yekta Kingdom Premium, the most grandiose and impressive project in Alanya, is a three-hectare site.

This residential complex will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district.

This luxury residential complex is located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It embodies our many years of experience in high-quality construction.

The project's location matches its status as a premium residential complex: a short distance from the sea, close to the city center, and close to supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, cafes, and social amenities.

Apartments for sale:

1+1 Apartments – 68 m²

— 11th floor

View of the sea, mountains, and Calais

— 8th floor, corner

Side view of amenities

— 2nd floor

View of amenities

2+1 Apartments – 142 m²

— 9th floor

Stunning panoramic views of the sea and mountains

— 2nd floor, 137 m²

Sea view

— 3rd floor, 137 m²

Newly furnished and equipped, spacious and comfortable, views of the grounds

3+1 Apartment – ​​188 m²

— 2nd floor

View of the grounds and road

Please contact our specialists for availability and pricing.

The complex features contemporary-style buildings with high-quality artistic lighting. Subtle and minimalist facades in elegant warm shades feature panoramic glazing. The cascading layout of the residential complex's blocks offers unique views from virtually every apartment!

The residential complex will be surrounded by magnificent Mediterranean nature, and the grounds will be immersed in greenery! The complex's garden is in no way inferior to palace parks – it will feature numerous flowerbeds, paths, ponds, and fountains.

The project includes underground parking for 300 spaces. Security will be ensured by a modern video surveillance system, and a staff of employees will maintain order and cleanliness within the complex, as well as address residents' daily needs.

The surrounding area will be landscaped to the highest standard and will provide a comfortable and safe recreational environment for residents of all ages.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Key Features:

Bidet integrated into the toilet

All appliances

Plasterboard ceilings

Individual chip card access

Shower stall

Beautiful view

Bathroom furniture

Interior doors

Panoramic windows

Heated floor in the bathroom

Heated floor in all rooms

Prepared for roller shutters

Spotlights

Satellite TV

Drinking water filter at the inlet

Finished finish

Hammam on site

Spa center

Heated indoor pool

Tropical shower

Relaxation room

Infrastructure:

Card access to the complex

Security system

Landscaped green area

Musical fountains

Skyway – a floating bridge

2 outdoor swimming pools

Infinity pool

8 jacuzzis

4 pools for children up to 3 years old

Landscaped recreation areas with sunshades

Gazebos

Green recreation area

Tropical garden

Walking area with miniatures

Open-air cinema

Relaxation area with hammocks

Closed parking for 300 spaces

Elevators and escalators for transportation throughout the complex

Toilets and showers throughout the complex

Active Recreation Areas

Water park for adults

Water park for children

Wave pool

BBQ area for 200 people

Event area

Kids' mini club (with stage, kitchen, and photo area)

Sports equipment in the outdoor area

Outdoor playground with slides and swings

Rope park

Chess park

Table tennis

Mini golf

2 tennis courts Courts

Multi-court

For more information on this project, please call or email us.