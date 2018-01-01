  1. Realting.com
Sobre el complejo

One of Dubai's most picturesque and prestigious locations is the River Island luxury residential complex. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. River Island is located along a crystal-clear lagoon stretching for almost three kilometers. The complex is characterized by beautiful modern architecture, and French and Mediterranean styles dominate the design of the premises. The interior has calm and relaxing tones. Each building has beautiful views of the surrounding landscaped area.

River Island provides all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing:

  • A well-maintained park with fountains and green lawns
  • Yoga area
  • Tennis court and basketball court
  • Biking and jogging paths
  • Children's play spaces
  • Community swimming pool and fitness center
  • Security system with 24-hour video surveillance
  • Parking lots

The prime location provides easy access to Dubai's most famous and interesting sites via major highways such as Al Khail Road, Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Dubai Ain Road. Bus stops and metro stations are nearby.

Detalles de la propiedad
Clase
Clase
Clase Premium
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Monolítico
Opciones de acabado
Opciones de acabado
Con acabado
Número de plantas
Número de plantas
23
Apartamentos en el complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², EUR
Precio del apartamento, EUR
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 89.0
Precio por m², EUR 5,739
Precio del apartamento, EUR 510,791
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 104.9
Precio por m², EUR 7,006
Precio del apartamento, EUR 734,952
Localización de la nueva construcción
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Infraestructura cercana
El aeropuerto 9 000 m
Mar 8 000 m
Parada de transporte 300 m

