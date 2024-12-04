  1. Realting.com
Barrio residencial Grove Uptown Views

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$797,000
BTC
9.4801563
ETH
496.8955252
USDT
787 981.5511471
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
7
ID: 32756
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district. 

 

From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite beauty, urban living, and an enriching connection with nature.

 

Al Saadiyat Island is the jewel of Abu Dhabi, combining luxury and culture. It is home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and pristine white sand beaches. The area is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and high standard of living. Luxurious residences, prestigious educational institutions, and a variety of leisure activities make it attractive to both residents and visitors.

 

 

 

 

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Alimentación
Ocio

Barrio residencial Grove Uptown Views
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$797,000
