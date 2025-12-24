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Barrio residencial Residencial Coto Homes

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$364,048
;
8
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ID: 39524
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 356680314
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Camino del Hornillo

Sobre el complejo

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Mostrar original
English English
Exclusive residential complex of 50 luxury homes, located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in an established area offering a high quality of life and excellent transport links. The project stands out for its comprehensive facilities, which include a beach-style pool, a Wellness Center with a gym, sauna, and changing rooms, as well as a Cooking Club and Social Lounge, ideal for enjoying and socializing. All of this is guaranteed by the Sustainable Building Certificate, which certifies its sustainability and energy efficiency. A new residential development designed for those seeking more than just a home: a lifestyle connected to nature, design, and sustainability. It offers multi-family homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, all designed for enjoying tranquility and daily comfort. The spacious, sunny terraces are designed to maximize natural light throughout the year, becoming a perfect extension of the home. The complex also includes storage units and parking spaces for cars and motorcycles, guaranteeing convenience and functionality. The communal areas have been designed for sharing, relaxing, and well-being: from the exclusive Kitchen Club and Social Living area to a complete Wellness Center with an indoor and outdoor gym, sauna, and relaxation area. The homes are delivered fully equipped, with fitted kitchens, an Airzone climate control system, aerothermal heating and cooling, and pre-installation for home automation, among many other quality features. Everything you need to live well. Everything you deserve. Located in a prime spot on the Costa del Sol, in a quiet, elevated residential area that combines open views, privacy, and excellent access to everything you need. Just minutes from the coast, close to golf courses, marinas, amenities, and shopping areas, this development offers a perfect balance between nature and comfort. The surrounding natural environment provides tranquility, light, and a constant sense of well-being. Thanks to its orientation, all the homes enjoy exceptional natural light throughout the year, maximizing the connection between indoors and outdoors. A place designed for quality living, surrounded by the best of Mediterranean life.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación

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Barrio residencial Residencial Coto Homes
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$364,048
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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