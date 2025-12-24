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  4. Barrio residencial Casa Orquidea

Barrio residencial Casa Orquidea

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$22,62M
;
20
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ID: 39149
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1203944582
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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Perched atop Herrojo Alto with sweeping panoramic views, a true architectural masterpiece. The journey begins along the scenic, tree-lined roads of the exclusive El Herrojo Alto gated community, leading you to the grand entrance of this remarkable residence. A spacious driveway welcomes you to a strikingly modern home accented with natural materials. Inside, sunlight floods the foyer through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, framing breathtaking vistas. The main living area features a stylish lounge with a fireplace that elegantly separates it from the large dining room and contemporary kitchen. An adjoining outdoor kitchen enhances the culinary experience, perfect for entertaining. This level also offers two guest bedrooms, each with a private en-suite bath. Upstairs, you’ll find three additional en-suite bedrooms, including a magnificent master suite of over 70 m². The master retreat boasts a walk-in closet, luxurious bath, and a private terrace with a jacuzzi overlooking the stunning landscape. The lower level unfolds nearly 800 m² of lavish space, all designed to capture natural light and views through its generous windows. Here you’ll discover multiple lounges for relaxing or entertaining, a playroom, cinema room, fully equipped gym, and an indoor spa complete with pool and jacuzzi. Additional features include a dedicated home office, a garage accommodating up to six cars, and three more en-suite bedrooms—one with a private entrance and kitchenette, ideal for staff or guests.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$22,62M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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