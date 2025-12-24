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  4. Barrio residencial Tailor Made Villa in Casares

Barrio residencial Tailor Made Villa in Casares

Casares, Španjolska
de
$2,04M
;
7
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ID: 39418
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2122865308
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Casares

Sobre el complejo

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We present exclusive, energy-efficient, sustainably designed detached villas in a prime location next to the prestigious Casares golf course. Their contemporary designs combine elegance, functionality, and comfort with the highest quality materials and finishes. These modern, single-story properties offer 200 m² of floor space, spacious terraces, and a generous covered private parking area. Large, energy-efficient windows fill the interior with natural light and allow you to enjoy the stunning views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Main features: - Contemporary single-story design. - Spacious open-plan living/dining room. - 4 bright bedrooms with direct access to the terrace. - 3 elegant bathrooms with top-quality finishes. - Fully equipped modern kitchen. - Landscaped garden with private pool. - Large terrace ideal for relaxation or outdoor entertainment. - Covered private parking area. - Open-plan basement with multiple possibilities (gym, cinema, wine cellar, games room, etc.). Surroundings and location: The villas are located in a privileged natural setting, surrounded by tranquility and beauty, just 1.7 km from golden sandy beaches and a short distance from the Casares Costa Golf Club. Nearby, you can enjoy hiking, cycling, and all the luxuries of the Hotel Finca Cortesín, considered one of the best on the Costa del Sol. In addition, they are just a few minutes' drive from Estepona and the La Duquesa marina, with a wide range of gastronomic, cultural, and leisure options.

Localización en el mapa

Casares, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Casares, Španjolska
de
$2,04M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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