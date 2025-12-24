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Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Beach

Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$5,23M
;
6
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ID: 39592
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1585351605
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Bel Air
  • Dirección
    Calle Gladiolo

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in one of Estepona’s most attractive and rapidly growing areas, next to the Senator Hotel and just a few steps from the sea, this villa offers an exceptional combination of location, design, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Its surroundings offer the perfect balance between residential tranquility and proximity to all key points of interest, with the center of Estepona, Marbella, and Puerto Banús just a few minutes away and Málaga International Airport less than an hour away. The area stands out for its proximity to the beach, golf courses, top-tier amenities, and excellent access to major transportation routes. The villa has been designed with contemporary architecture featuring clean, elegant lines, where the horizontal lines of its volumes and the expansive structural overhangs create a solid, modern image that blends seamlessly into the Mediterranean surroundings. Every architectural element has been carefully considered to convey balance, privacy, and a timeless aesthetic that defines the true concept of a contemporary luxury villa. This villa sits on a 946-square-meter lot (with a total floor area of 640 square meters), spread over three floors and featuring a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. Inside, the home is organized around open, flowing spaces, where the living room, dining room, and kitchen coexist in a single spacious and bright environment, designed for daily comfort and social enjoyment. The natural light streaming in through the large windows transforms each room throughout the day, creating a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. The choice of neutral tones, combined with high-quality materials and carefully selected details, brings a sense of harmony and elegance that defines the home’s character.

Localización en el mapa

Bel Air, Španjolska
Educación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Azahar Beach
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$5,23M
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