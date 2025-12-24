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Barrio residencial Óleo

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$824,796
;
20
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ID: 39322
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1893598354
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This development of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes represents a perfect harmony between contemporary design and Mediterranean serenity. An exclusive residential project comprising 42 homes located in Carvajal, one of the quietest and most sought-after areas of Fuengirola, where natural light, silence, and the surroundings take center stage. The homes have been designed to enjoy spacious terraces, open views, and elegant architecture that enhances the connection with the outdoors, creating spaces designed for well-being and daily relaxation. Its privileged location allows you to be just a few minutes' walk from Carvajal beach, one of the most popular in the area for its relaxed atmosphere, clean waters, and traditional beach bars. In addition, the project is perfectly connected by the commuter train station, with direct access to Malaga city, the international airport, and other towns on the Costa del Sol. All kinds of services are concentrated in the immediate vicinity: supermarkets, restaurants, educational centers, sports areas, and a wide range of shops. Just a few minutes' drive away are the center of Fuengirola, Benalmádena, and prestigious golf courses, as well as nature trails ideal for walking or outdoor sports Nature, amenities, and quality of life come together in an enclave that invites you to live without rushing, enjoying the sea, the climate, and every moment. A project designed for those seeking a home where they can disconnect, breathe, and live in balance all year round.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Óleo
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$824,796
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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