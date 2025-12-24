Barrio residencial The Club Vasari Villas

Located in a unique and peaceful location in El Campanario, away from the hustle and bustle of the coast and just a five-minute drive from Puerto Banús (Marbella), this spectacular development will take your breath away. A modern design project of 14 luxury villas that perfectly reflects our passion for modern construction. It incorporates contemporary architecture, meticulous interior details, and spacious and innovative floor plans featuring four or five bedrooms, en-suite bathroom options, dressing rooms, large living rooms, fully equipped kitchens, and modernly designed pools. Membership to El Campanario Golf Club & Resort is included with the purchase of any villa and entitles you to a large heated indoor pool, a gym, a beauty center, and a restaurant-café. Simply relax and enjoy. Each villa enjoys a peaceful and private setting with magnificent views of the golf course and mountains, while being just minutes from the best beaches and the lively social scene that make this area so attractive. The development is strategically located just 10 km from Marbella and Puerto Banús, 15 km from Estepona, and only 70 km from Malaga International Airport. Surrounded by the best golf courses, international schools, sports facilities, shops, and supermarkets, the villas offer all the necessary amenities for a comfortable and modern life. Each of the 14 luxury villas features a functional and elegant design, with three layout options (Premium, Deluxe, or Superior) to suit different lifestyles and preferences. Each home has five spacious bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and an elegant dressing room. The bright living rooms and fully equipped designer kitchens integrate seamlessly with the spacious covered terraces, creating perfect spaces for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy tropical gardens with a large private pool, barbecue area, and sun terrace with jacuzzi, all designed to enjoy the magnificent Costa del Sol climate. Other features include a multipurpose basement ideal as a gym or cinema, underfloor heating, aerothermal air conditioning, Apple Home smart home automation, as well as private parking and ample storage space.