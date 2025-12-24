Barrio residencial Marae Residences

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New luxury project
two-storey villas located in Torremuelle,
Benalmadena, one of the most beautiful locations on the Costa del Sol.
Each villa has
incredible views of the coast, the Mediterranean Sea, and the mountains. It is
an exclusive development of twenty luxury villas in Casablanca, an attractive
hilltop neighbourhood of Benalmadena.
The luxury
villas in Benalmadena present a sophisticated image, and the chic architectural
lines create a bold and impressive exterior. Yet it’s a refreshing style designed to enhance the space within each
villa.
There are expansive walls of floor to ceiling glass doors you can fully
open to keep the villa cool and airy during the heat of a summer’s day. They
make the villa bright and welcoming by allowing maximum daylight to enter.
The staircase is discreetly positioned to avoid it
dominating the room and features a stylish, double height window panel or
skylight to ensure it’s brightly illuminated by the sun. There is also elegant,
porcelain flooring flowing seamlessly throughout the rooms. It helps provide
a calm and relaxed atmosphere inside each spacious villa.
The large,
open-plan living room is perfect for a busy family life, as there is plenty of
space to properly arrange your furniture. This spacious room can easily
accommodate a large dining table and more than one comfortable sofa, whilst
maintaining a cosy atmosphere at the same time.
The open-plan design includes an elegant and
practical kitchen perfect for everyday life, or when you want to entertain your
friends. The kitchen includes a compact island unit or breakfast bar,
and the cupboards behind it are unobtrusive and neatly designed to blend in
with the rest of the living room.
The development
is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled panoramic views of the
Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location.
Located in the
hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and
are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa
del Sol has to offer.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo