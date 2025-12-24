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  4. Barrio residencial Marae Residences

Barrio residencial Marae Residences

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,82M
;
9
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ID: 39047
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2015112335
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Pecana

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New luxury project two-storey villas located in Torremuelle, Benalmadena, one of the most beautiful locations on the Costa del Sol. Each villa has incredible views of the coast, the Mediterranean Sea, and the mountains. It is an exclusive development of twenty luxury villas in Casablanca, an attractive hilltop neighbourhood of Benalmadena. The luxury villas in Benalmadena present a sophisticated image, and the chic architectural lines create a bold and impressive exterior. Yet it’s a refreshing style designed to enhance the space within each villa. There are expansive walls of floor to ceiling glass doors you can fully open to keep the villa cool and airy during the heat of a summer’s day. They make the villa bright and welcoming by allowing maximum daylight to enter. The staircase is discreetly positioned to avoid it dominating the room and features a stylish, double height window panel or skylight to ensure it’s brightly illuminated by the sun. There is also elegant, porcelain flooring flowing seamlessly throughout the rooms. It helps provide a calm and relaxed atmosphere inside each spacious villa. The large, open-plan living room is perfect for a busy family life, as there is plenty of space to properly arrange your furniture. This spacious room can easily accommodate a large dining table and more than one comfortable sofa, whilst maintaining a cosy atmosphere at the same time. The open-plan design includes an elegant and practical kitchen perfect for everyday life, or when you want to entertain your friends. The kitchen includes a compact island unit or breakfast bar, and the cupboards behind it are unobtrusive and neatly designed to blend in with the rest of the living room. The development is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled panoramic views of the Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location. Located in the hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa del Sol has to offer.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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