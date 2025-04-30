Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dominican Republic

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover this stylish one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, perfect for comfortable living or as …
$159,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, ocean view kitchen and living room. Panoramic View of the ocean, pr…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
$850,000
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
$200,000
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
$570,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/2
Amazing Punta Cana's most iconic condo hotel, Cana Rock, at the Hard Rock Community, the mos…
$252,599
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
$350,000
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
$142,500
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
$405,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/3
Just a short walk from the Infinity common pool and beach area, this stunning, newly renovat…
$549,000
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
$150,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$850,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/3
Once in a lifetime opportunity to have a place on the beach you can enjoy with your loved on…
$560,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa is conveniently located just steps from the entra…
$259,900
5 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 028 m²
Floor 15/15
First high-rise building on the east coast of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), just minu…
$3,84M
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful condo freshly finished and ready to move in. Only 100 meters to the beach, this lo…
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
$300,300
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/6
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$550,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
This charming family home and rental property features a well-designed layout with spacious …
$450,000
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$950,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominicus, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominicus, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 4th floor to dominate the beautiful caribbean ocean and the wh…
$1,60M
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
This unique villa with 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on a spacious lot awaits you. The propert…
$345,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at "The Beach" Condo Community—an unparalleled retre…
$415,000
