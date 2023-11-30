UAE
Distrito Nacional
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Residential
Distrito Nacional
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, with shopping mall, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
69 m²
€79,047
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2
2
135 m²
€249,861
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with escaleras
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
50 m²
€136,288
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2
2
134 m²
€209,275
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2
2
70 m²
€159,003
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
37 m²
€137,265
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
4
8 542 m²
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
50 m²
€141,740
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall, with reception
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
732 m²
€199,889
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with kitchen
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
54 m²
€112,860
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2
2
170 m²
€289,181
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2
2
1 082 m²
€201,161
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
29 m²
€89,726
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with kitchen, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
65 m²
€147,645
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
73 m²
€129,019
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
68 m²
€135,198
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with sea view, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
52 m²
€166,271
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
165 m²
€360,473
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with sauna, with jacuzzi, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
64 m²
€142,466
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, with Piscina, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1
1
64 m²
€134,047
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
2
167 m²
15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
2
187 m²
8/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€340,720
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
3
314 m²
16/17
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
€708,698
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3
2
162 m²
6/21
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
€249,861
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6
3
300 m²
9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€517,895
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7
5
638 m²
16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€1,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
