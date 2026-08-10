Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Distrito Nacional
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Ecological Community  A residential concept in harmony with nature, located in the area of g…
$78,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go