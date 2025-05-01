Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bavaro, Dominican Republic

27 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233,025
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Квартира с одной спальней рядом с пляжем расположена на 2 этаже в резиденции El Dorado, Бава…
$125,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Квартира рядом с пляжем Бибихагуа находится всего в 5 минутах от пляжа. Вы можете наслаждать…
$115,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/5
One of the most beautiful complex to relax in Punta Cana, beautiful pool, and an incredible …
$435,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Новые квартиры в Баваро скоро примут своих владельцев в Blue Marlin Boulevard Residences. Эт…
$85,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to your dream coastal retreat! Santa María Del Mar. This stunning 1-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$179,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/3
Beach front 3 bedrooms, hotel style 5-star, private jacuzzi, 360-degree ocean view. In the m…
$895,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 3/3
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
$500,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$159,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$202,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$175,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Atlántida is a given community features 534 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, designed t…
$520,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$199,000
4 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/3
Penthouse with terrace located 200 m from the beach, in a quiet, safe and well-guarded resid…
$298,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$259,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and naturalAn innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life e…
$340,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cruise On Land is a groundbreaking, eco-sustainable vacation resort in Punta Cana that combi…
$81,107
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to your dream coastal retreat! Santa María Del Mar. 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offe…
$159,500
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This project offers 24 elegantly designed villas, combining modern style with functional liv…
$279,500
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
$989,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Студия на продажу в Баваро, расположена в комплексе El Dorado Residence, курорт Пунта Кана. …
$89,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Новые большие апартаменты в новом проекте Serena Village расположены недалеко от главной авт…
$92,610
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedrooms condo + service room, on the beach, with some ocean view, all furniture included.…
$500,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Floor 3/4
Welcome to Bavaro Punta Cana’s Premiere First Class Luxury development, designed and created…
$989,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive beach for Cocotal ownersAccess to hotel beaches and poolsFree use of gym and sauna…
$219,900
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic apartment with a tourist area in the heart of Bavaro!The residence was built in 2020. S…
$180,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Threats: Easy access from the avenueStrategic location 15 minutes fromthe airport and the be…
$139,999
