Apartments with garden for sale in Dominican Republic

32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Lofts in the Forest - A Nature-Inspired Community in JarabacoaAbout the Project2 Bedrooms, 2…
$285,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 71 m²
It is a unique project inspired by the sea and the sun. Inspired by nature with more than 50…
$280,860
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Ecological CommunityA residential concept in harmony with nature, located in the area of gre…
$78,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
El Portillo, Las Terrenas, first line beach apartment project, in its second stage.With pric…
$343,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Your luxury home in the heart of Piantini!We present you a spectacular apartment in one of t…
$475,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The project consists of 52 exclusive homes, located in a privileged location between lakes, …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
New way of living, with 175 apartments designed for those who value eligibility and comfort,…
$239,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Amenities Air …
$265,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238,350
2 bedroom apartment in La Romana, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
It is a luxury apartment complex with comfortable pre-sale prices and exceptional amenities …
$100,400
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Discover Riviera Lakes, an exclusive development in the heart of Cap Cana, where luxury and …
$275,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
It is a complex of 4 single-family homes located in Cuesta Hermosa II, with recreational are…
$598,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The only project of its kind in Cap Cana.Where you can enjoy an atmosphere of tranquility, e…
$189,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover the luxury and serenity of Fairwind Residences at Cap Cana, an exclusive residentia…
$253,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Payment ModelReserve with 5% of the value of the property. 20% during construction75% delive…
$85,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Introducing the new Luxury Beachfront development within the vibrant beachfront community of…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
VELERO at Punta Cana is a new model of real estate development of houses and apartments desi…
$172,000
3 bedroom apartment in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Luxury off-plan apartments in Cerros de Gurabo, Santiago, Dominican Republic.This residentia…
$232,500
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Harmony portillo is located in the pearl of the province of samana, the terrenas. Where the …
$245,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconyTerrace BalconySecurity ChambersNearby Shoppi…
$195,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconySecurity ChambersGymGardenLobbyMini GolfSwimm…
$480,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
The project offers 172 first class flats overlooking the Cana Bay Beach & Golf Resort, with …
$140,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Located on the edge of the Las Americas highway, the Arrecifes del Sol project is the most r…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
This is a given complex of 470 apartments with 1.2 & 3 bedrooms, designed under the concept …
$153,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Sun Garden - Where Luxury Meets Nature in Punta CanaSun Garden is a modern residential proje…
$150,000
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Charming 1 Bedroom Loft for Sale with private Jacuzzi!If you are looking for a modern, chic …
$190,000
