Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Short-term rental
  4. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Dominican Republic

Samana
3
Las Terrenas
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Marina in Cap Cana is an ideal ideal to enjoy relaxing vacation in a luxurious setting. IT’s…
$200
per night
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Balcones del Atlántico is a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic ideally located on a stu…
$350
per night
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sabana Buey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sabana Buey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
With impressive views of the sea and Caldera Bay, light, wind, sand and sea constitute the e…
$250
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The apartment in the upscale beach community of Balcones del Atlantico in Las Terrenas which…
$650
per night
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
Townhouse in Balcones del Atlantico! Available for rent & Sale ! Distance walking to the bea…
$700
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool