Apartments for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1 BHK
46
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
16
93 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with picuzzi This cozy apartment is inside one of the best project…
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The project will be located in DOWNTOWN PUNTA CANA, is made up of three blocks of 4 levels w…
$140,836
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
It is an ultra-luxury project in the most important tourist destination in the Dominican Rep…
$390,000


1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000


1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
DUPLEX VILLAS WITH 3 BEDROOMS + 2.5 BATHROOMSWITH JACUZZI & DOUBLE CANOPY WITH PERGOLA. DIST…
$195,000


1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
This amazing exclusive residential project designed to combine luxury, nature, and sophistic…
$469,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Beautiful project of villas and apartments in Downtown Punta Cana, close to Caribbean Lake P…
$153,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$1,19M


1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Новый проект City Place в Пунта Кане просто обязан удовлетворить все желания тех, кто решил …
$106,150
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Makai Residences - Summary for Apartment Buyers Location & DeveloperLocated in Cap Cana, Dom…
$273,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 242 m²
527 residential lots and 28 commercial lotsChoose your lot and choose your house to build, y…
$31,460
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments-Laundry area- Gazebos-Swimming pool for children and ad…
$65,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This amazing project of only 94 villas, all three levels, has a strategic location close to …
$155,025
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Beautiful project of single level villas, for an exclusive lifestyle with amenities.Urban ga…
$101,999
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconySecurity ChambersGymGardenLobbyMini GolfSwimm…
$480,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Handcrafted architecture for the soul!12 minutes from Bavarian beachSports areaFishing ClubE…
$173,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New project of townhouse style houses with one of the most competitive price-quality ratio p…
$165,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
AMENITIES: 9-hole lighted golf course. Freshwater and saltwater lakes. Educational district.…
$419,845
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Condominium building in Ciudad Las Canas, Cap CanaConformed by apartments of:- 1bedrooms,- 2…
$252,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The project consists of a residential development composed of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment buil…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Threats Air ConditingFurnishedElevatorBalconyTerrace BalconySecurity ChambersNearby Shoppi…
$195,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 71 m²
It is a unique project inspired by the sea and the sun. Inspired by nature with more than 50…
$280,860
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/3
Once in a lifetime opportunity to have a place on the beach you can enjoy with your loved on…
$560,000


1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Solea is the first development within Zabela Beach. Feature the first high-rise apartment bu…
$188,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Amenities Air …
$265,000
