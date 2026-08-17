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Lands for sale in Dominican Republic

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11 properties total found
Plot of land in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
🌴 Exceptional Beachfront Building Plot – Portillo, Las Terrenas A rare opportunity to acq…
$1,37M
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Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
🌴 Serviced Building Plot with Sea View - Las Terrenas Discover a great opportunity to bui…
$75,000
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Plot of land in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Area 2 070 m²
Customized project, designed with a professional and environmentally friendly criteria, with…
$60
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Plot of land in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 242 m²
527 residential lots and 28 commercial lotsChoose your lot and choose your house to build, y…
$31,460
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Plot of land in Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Dominican Republic
Area 1 060 m²
Exclusive mountain project with only 29 lots, located in the gated community of Mata de Plat…
$106,011
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Plot of land in Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Dominican Republic
Cosón Village Located in the heart of Samaná, Cosón Village is a residential project that co…
$162,110
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Plot of land in Samana, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Samana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Privileged Location in Santa Barbara de Samaná is located on a hill in Monte Rojo, in the in…
$23,240
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Plot of land in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 891 m²
Residential Lots for Sale – Cap Cana Located within the prestigious Cap Cana Resort, these r…
$365,000
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Plot of land in Abreu, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Abreu, Dominican Republic
Area 594 m²
Discover an exclusive real estate opportunity in Abreu, Cabrera—where nature meets the sea. …
$71,280
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Plot of land in Buena Vista, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Buena Vista, Dominican Republic
Area 1 643 m²
*The land is adjacent to 11 high value villas.  *In the adjoining streets there is electric …
$114,991
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Plot of land in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Area 188 m²
The listed prices correspond to the land only and include an individually titled lot. The ad…
$29,072
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