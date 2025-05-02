Apartments for sale in Veron, Dominican Republic

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
Huge 3 bedrooms appartment and its service room with bathroom, at one of the expatriate area…
$150,000
2 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/4
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
$94,000
1 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Новые квартиры в Вероне, Пунта Кана, строятся в рамках проекта Pion Reserve Residences. Это …
$69,000
2 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/4
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
$94,000
2 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2-комнатная квартира расположена в Пуэбло Баваро, район Верон, курорт Пунта Кана. Эта кварти…
$82,000
3 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/3
Huge 3 bedrooms appartment and its service room with bathroom, at one of the expatriate area…
$155,000
3 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Недорогая квартира с 3 спальнями, расположенная на 4 этаже в новой части резиденции Сьюдад д…
$75,000
1 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 15
Новый проект с видом на Пунта Кану скоро будет построен на утесе Верон в Доминиканской Респу…
$89,900
2 bedroom apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,000
