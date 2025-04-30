Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
93
Puerto Plata
53
Santo Domingo
7
La Altagracia
155
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This Porject is an avant-garde architectural work designed by the award-winningSpanish studi…
$440,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The project consists of 52 exclusive homes, located in a privileged location between lakes, …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
New way of living, with 175 apartments designed for those who value eligibility and comfort,…
$239,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Amenities Golf…
$150,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Romana, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
It is a luxury apartment complex with comfortable pre-sale prices and exceptional amenities …
$100,400
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Discover Riviera Lakes, an exclusive development in the heart of Cap Cana, where luxury and …
$275,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover the luxury and serenity of Fairwind Residences at Cap Cana, an exclusive residentia…
$253,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Coral Golf Resort is more than a real estate development, it is a complex where several proj…
$277,346
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Sun Garden - Where Luxury Meets Nature in Punta CanaSun Garden is a modern residential proje…
$150,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Makai Residences - Summary for Apartment Buyers Location & DeveloperLocated in Cap Cana, Dom…
$273,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
This amazing exclusive residential project designed to combine luxury, nature, and sophistic…
$469,000
Leave a request

